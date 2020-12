A man is charged with racketeering, accused of leasing hunting property in Delaware County that he didn’t own. 21 year old Jordan Lee Parmley, 21, of the 600 block of North Sixth Street, is charged i with five counts of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Authorities began their investigation back in February after a Florida woman reported being scammed on a hunting lease here.