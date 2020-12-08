Tuesday, 12/8/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

December 15th: the date that IUBMH will be one of 50 hospitals in Indiana is receiving the new COVID19 vaccine, according to Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, during a social media briefing last Friday. “The very worst part of this is coming up,” were the words of the Mayor, asking all to continue to mask up.

Bob Ball at Muncie’s Blood and Fire Ministries has a triple match opportunity this week. Because of a private matching grant, every donation they receive between now and December 12 will be matched up to $5,000 – which would then be matched by the private donor – totaling $10,000. On top of that, Meijer of Muncie has offered to DOUBLE match any food card they purchase. If they can raise $5,000 in private donations by December 12, they could purchase $30,000 of groceries to address the ongoing food insecurity in our community. The donate link is on our local news page now. https://www.bnfmuncie.com/donate

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs. Upcoming blood donation opportunities: Richmond Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church. Anderson Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God. Fishers Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fishers YMCA. And two in Muncie: on Dec. 21 at the YMCA Northwest, and Dec. 29 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

There are numerous places to see Christmas light displays this year, including downtown Muncie, at Canan Commons, as explained by Downtown Development Partnership’s Cheryl Crowder in the WLBC Zoom Room last week. If your city, town, or neighborhood has light-displays you’d like us to mention – email the address, and a picture too – to steve.lindell@woofboom.com.

The docks are coming in. 300 docs are in, and about 50 remain as Prairie Creek continues to close down the city’s lake area for the winter. During a social media briefing last week, several large events are planned for 2021, which will have an economic impact to the Muncie area. Ashley Wright spoke about some facility upgrades…

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has officially called a caucus of eligible precinct committee members to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of House District 49. The seat is currently held by Rep. Christy Stutzman, whose resignation from the Indiana House will be effective Dec. 14, 2020. The caucus will be held at 6 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the VFW, in Goshen, IN. The individual selected at the Dec. 15 caucus will fill the remainder of Rep. Stutzman’s term.

The Herald Bulletin is seeking nominations for the 2020 community Person of the Year. Madison County area residents are eligible. Send nominations to Person of the Year, c/o Scott Underwood, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016, or email to scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com.