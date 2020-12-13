Injured Ball State RB Caleb Huntley Departs for Draft Prep

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State senior running back Caleb Huntley announced today he is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season. Huntley has missed the past three games to injury after rushing for 437 yards and six touchdowns in the first three games for the Cardinals’ MAC West Division championship team. He will begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Huntley finishes his career seventh on Ball State’s all-time rushing list with 2,902 yards and 10th in school history for rushing touchdowns with 21. He ran for 100 yards in his final seven games in a BSU uniform.

Head Coach Mike Neu on Caleb Huntley

“Caleb is a tremendous young man who has been selfless, hard-working and totally team-oriented since his arrival four years ago. He is a huge part of this senior class that has led the turnaround in our program and made Cardinals everywhere so proud. Caleb was on pace for a remarkable senior season before he was sidelined by injury, but his name will still go down in the record books among a distinguished line of running backs to come through Ball State. No one has been more disappointed to miss these past several weeks than Caleb, but our team has rallied in his absence and will continue to do so. Caleb has a bright future ahead of him, and we look forward to watching him achieve his goals. He leaves as a champion, and he will always have a place in the Ball State family. We wish him all the best.”