Monday, 12/14/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Presumed Positive. Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns announced on Saturday, that he has COVID, and in a text to WLBC’s Steve Lindell Saturday afternoon, stated he has no symptoms – only an elevated heartbeat as he listened to the BSU football game, and the exciting outcome. He wrote Sunday the same – no symptoms, and he and his wife are doing fine. They are grateful for the kind messages received.

The Cardinal football team will face Buffalo Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit, on WLBC. The MAC is approved to participate in two bowl games — the Arizona Bowl scheduled for Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. Eastern time at Arizona Stadium, and a yet to be determined ESPN Events Bowl Game. Exclusive Radio coverage all week – with daily Power Hour segments, as well as tonight’s Monday Night with the Red and White on The MSS from Woof Boom radio.

At the request of the Huntington Police Department, the Indiana State Police has been called to investigate an officer involved shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntington, IN. This shooting incident resulted in one Huntington police officer being shot, suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, and one adult male suspect being shot and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other officers nor bystanders injured during the course of this shooting incident.

Just finalized Friday: last year’s Muncie Community Christmas Sing will air in Ch. 49 on December 22, at 6pm. Then, on Christmas Day at 1pm, there will be clips from schools from this year, along with some best-of moments from previous years.

Disney World will no longer be digitally adding face masks onto guests’ faces in ride photos. USA Today reports that when they reopened with the mask mandate, they would not sell ride photos to anyone “caught without a mask.” Some social media posts, however, showed riders with masks digitally added, and that caused some mask uproar.

The Room is a place for individuals and organizations who miss in-person connection opportunities, offered by the Shafer Leadership Academy, according to an email advertisement. December 17, 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. This is a Free Event Exclusively for SLA and Muncie-Delaware County Chamber Members.

Muncie needs a miracle to Save Christmas. As we reported more than a month ago, the Salvation Army is in trouble. Your generous donations can make a huge difference this week, and you can volunteer to Ring a bell – at RegisterToRing.com.

A Notre Dame professor has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Denis McDonough, was nominated for the position Friday.

NBC News says that Covid vaccine buy-in among Black Americans won’t come easy, experts warn. Generations of experimentation on Black Americans have left many wary of lining up for the coronavirus vaccine, according to their report.

Oracle, one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s most deeply rooted software companies, has packed up and moved to Texas amid an exodus of Silicon Valley tech companies from California. As notable businesses flee California’s overbearing regulations, Oracle has joined them, Bloomberg reported. Resist The Main Stream reports that the company didn’t say it would leave the state of its birth for reasons related to the pandemic, governmental over reach, or to taxes. But, it’s difficult to imagine those factors didn’t play a role in the decision.

The Daily Mail reports that Maren Morris suggests the CMA Awards are to blame for COVID-19 related death on Saturday of country music star Charley Pride, he was 86. She says the reason could have been the indoor event.

35-year-old Colin Estes of Anderson, suspected of being an impaired driver, faces charges in Delaware County for causing a crash which took the life of a reserve police officer. 36-year-old Kevin Noble of Muncie was a reserve officer with the Gaston Police Department. RTV6 reports that after a five-month investigation, Estes was charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance. Estes posted bond and will appear in court again on February 3.

It has been a record year for new home construction in the city of Anderson, surpassing $8.6 million in value, according to the Herald Bulletin. The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved four requested 3-year residential tax abatements, which brought the year’s total to 30. The council also gave final approval to an ordinance that extends the residential tax abatement through 2021.