Munsee Meats recently held a grand re-opening celebration and brand re-launch to announce the new chapter for the sixty-three-year-old business. Munsee Meats’ storied history began in 1957 as Tom’s Meats. In 1973 they became Munsee Meats, Inc. and have expanded and upgraded many times over the years and now house nearly 12,000 square feet of cooler and freezer space and are one of the few USDA Federally Inspected meat plants in Indiana