Thursday, 12/17/2020 Woof Boom Morning news

President Mearns spoke to WLBC yesterday. In his first public comments since announcing over the weekend that he has COVID

The BSU President shared via text that he is thankful for the countless well wishes from concerned friends. By the way, his quarantine will not allow him to attend the MAC Championship game in Detroit, but he will be listening on WLBC.

Grant, Blackford, Jay and Miami counties are the nearest in WLBCland to be in the Red for the weekly COVID color-coded map update from yesterday. NO improvement in the weekly cases per 100,000 residents – still all red for the entire state. An Advisory Level map has now been added – and Randolph county is also in the Red.

There was a lot of vaccine talk yesterday – Dr. Lindsay Weaver

The briefing included a new video, produced to help people have confidence in the safety of the shots…

Yesterday was the final Muncie Sanitary District Board meeting for the year, and the final meeting for former President Bill Smith

The meeting was held via Zoom, after City Hall was closed to the general public and meetings for the remainder of the year by the Mayor.

The Ball State football program announced today the signing of 18 student-athletes who will join the Cardinals next academic year or in the spring. Four of the recruits are from Indiana, including QB Brady Hunt, from Delta High School. Ball State is preparing to play in Friday’s Rocket Mortgage MAC Championship Game against No. 23 Buffalo at Ford Field in Detroit. Pregame at 6 p.m. on WLBC and our free stream.

Professional eating champion Joey Chestnut will be in Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship.

The Muncie Mission Community Christmas Meal is this Sunday, and Frank Baldwin told our Steve Lindell this week in the WLBC Zoom Room that today is the deadline to ask for home delivery

He also stated that drive up, and walk up service is available – as opposed to in-person dining this year.

“Where can I get tested?” That’s a question for many people as we navigate the COVID situation. We have links on our website, and have placed one for free, and retail sites on our Local News page again this morning. https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm

The Muncie Board of Works met in regular session yesterday, via Zoom, and Brian Stephens Hoetopp notified the group of an upcoming McGalliard road closure near Texas Roadhouse

We will notify President Linda Gregory that Radio is an exceedingly amazing way to communicate with the public, too.

You may have already read our MuncieJournal.com story about the two area Lilly Scholarship winners, but here’s more coverage with the Principal of one of the recipients

That Chris Walker – hear the entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.

It was a negative, eye grabbing headline yesterday: “Better hurry to your favorite restaurant. Study finds many not be around much longer.” The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating the food industry in Indiana with 41 percent of restaurant owners reporting financial problems so severe that they may shutter operations by the end of the year, a Ball State University researcher said. The study failed to mention that people can support these establishments in a number of ways – with take out, and delivery options as well as gift card purchases, to Lift Up Local.

U.S. Attorney for Northern Indiana Thomas Kirsch has been confirmed to fill an empty seat on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago. Kirsch was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-44 vote on Tuesday. He will fill the seat left behind by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Tuesday, during a social media post, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said the vaccine is IN Muncie

The Muncie newspaper reported yesterday that 975 doses won’t arrive until Thursday, with distribution to team members starting Friday. We will seek more clarity tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. in a WLBC News interview with IUBMH President Jeff Bird.

Christmas lights are being blamed for a fire that put 20 people out of a place to live yesterday morning in Indianapolis. The lights were on the balcony – coiled and the excess heat is how the fire started. The fire department says never to coil excess lights. Also never plug more than two or three strands together, and if you use an extension cord, make sure it’s the right gauge for the wattage.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution today 10:00 AM at Muncie Mall. Friday, 10:00 AM at Anderson’s Old K-Mart Parking Lot. Distribution is while supplies last.