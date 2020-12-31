Thursday, 12/31/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Tomorrow is a holiday, but that’s not stopping John Carlson from authoring a new column. This week John writes about a new “home renovation project” being built next to his “man cave.” Check it out tomorrow morning (Friday) on munciejournal.com

Today is the day. The Ball State Cardinals take on the undefeated San Jose State Spartans in the Arizona Bowl in a blockbuster New Year’s Eve showdown. Pregame show begins at 1pm and game time locally is 2pm and will be broadcast on 104.1 FM.

At yesterday’s City of Muncie Board of Works meeting, the board agreed with plans to donate a storage building at 213 E. Washington Street to the non-profit East Central Indiana Regional Planning District. The building is in disrepair and demolishing the building was estimated to cost $80,000.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health increased Madison County’s advisory level from ORANGE to RED. Weekly cases per 100,000 residents increased to 458. The 7 day positivity rate now stands at 16.82%.

When NBA teams come to Indianapolis next season to take on the Pacers, there are only a few restaurants the teams will be allowed to eat in because of COVID-19 restrictions. The NBA and the players’ association drew up a short list of approved restaurants. They are: St. Elmo Steakhouse, Prime 47 and Union 50.

The Hartford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person or persons who shot and killed 2 dogs. Officers were called to Monroe and Patterson Streets in reference to a dog that had been found shot. When police arrived they found a white pit bull and a white puppy both shot and killed. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Hartford City Police Department.

December could pass November in terms of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the virus killed 982 people in the first 21 days of November. From December 1st through December 21st, 1,469 Hoosiers died from coronavirus.

According to the Herald Bulletin, Firefighters were at the scene of what officials expected would become a three-alarm fire Tuesday night at a school bus terminal on the city’s north side. Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said several battalions had already been called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Flames engulfed most of the structure that stretched for nearly a block along West Second Street near an intersection with Sycamore Street. Firefighters were working to prevent the blaze from spreading to several buses parked nearby.

Madison County Commissioners have approved a $2,000 COVID-19 bonus for all full-time employees. The Herald Bulletin reports the measure calls for a $500 bonus included for part-time employees. The reported cost of the full-time bonuses would be $1.3 million and $200,000 for the part-time employees. To be eligible, employees have to be employed by the county as of Monday and worked for Madison County for a minimum of 30 days.

Muncie police say a man was knocked out after he forced his way into a home and threw a knife at another man. Clifford Davis has been charged with burglary, and attempted battery, according to the Muncie Newspaper. Police say Davis and another man were exchanging angry text messages, with Davis accusing the man of vandalizing his truck. Then Sunday afternoon, the man told police that Davis kicked the front door open, and threw a knife before charging towards the man. The man said he punched Davis until he was unconscious. Davis was taken to the hospital before going to jail.

He’s keeping things going for just a bit longer. Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the National Guard’s orders through February. National Guard troops are in nursing homes across the state to help healthcare staff, allowing them to provide more direct care and better handle any coronavirus concerns. Around 1300 guard members have been working in nursing homes in Indiana since November.

Ball State University was one of 16 organizations statewide recognized in the “American Heart Association’s Workplace Heart Achievement Index.” Ball State earned a Bronze level award for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and investing in the health of its workforce.

Indianapolis is trying to clean up Monument Circle. On Monday, notices from the city were posted, informing homeless people camping on the Circle that they will need to pack up and move by January 12th. The city must give people a 15 day notice to move before displacing them, and must connect them with housing services.

Most of us can’t believe it, but 2020 is almost over. (Whew.)

2021 should bring us a new spirit of hope. A sense of renewal. And finally, a more positive outlook and camaraderie with our fellow man. Let’s try. On behalf of the entire staff of the Woof Boom Radio News group, we wish you a happy new year.

Peace.