Charges face a New Castle man whom police say fled from a traffic accident on Christmas Day and then led police on a chase. The Star Press reports 67 year old Ralph Edward Leduc is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and leaving the scene of a traffic accident. He was involved in a two-vehicle accident at 21st and Broad streets, but took off and when police tried to pull him over he continued at a high rate of speed before ultimately crashing his vehicle.