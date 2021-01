A Muncie man cops a plea to robbing employees of a southside pharmacy. The Star Press reports 38 year old Donald Wayne Dean was arrested inside the Walgreens Pharmacy, 400 E. Memorial Drive, on April 16, 2019, a few minutes after he had demanded controlled substances from a pharmacist. Police say Dean swallowed several pills — reportedly Xanax — before he tried to leave the store. He refused to surrender and was tackled by officers.