Wednesday, 11/4/2020 Woof Boom Radio News

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, has pled “not guilty” to a citation he received in Hawaii last month for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Adams is the former Indiana state health commissioner. He and his aide were cited by a police officer in Honolulu last month when the officer says he saw the two men in a park taking pictures, but the park had been closed under emergency orders from the mayor in order to limit large gatherings of people. He was in Hawaii in the first place to help the state with its response to the pandemic.

Today is Game Day, as the Ball State football begins their 6 game – delayed season on the road. Pregame starts at 6 p.m. with the kick just after 7 p.m. on 104.1 HD1 WLBC, and the free stream on our web, and mobile app.

TU Women’s Soccer To Host Crossroads League Tournament Quarterfinal – set to begin this weekend, Taylor originally locked in as the fifth seed, has been bumped up to the fourth seed and will host RV Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday afternoon 2:00 pm.

Now that we’re past election day, some lighter news – The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office has revealed the special Santa Claus 2020 holiday postmark. On Tuesday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail. Each year, a local high school art student designs the holiday postmark as part of an annual contest. This year’s artist is Summer Weedman, who is now a freshman nursing student at Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

Grand Opening of Small Bites Bistro with a Ribbon Cutting is Saturday, November 7th at NOON. If you attend, please wear a face covering – 409 W. Washington Street, Alexandria.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, has pled “not guilty” to a citation he received in Hawaii last month for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Adams is the former Indiana state health commissioner. He and his aide were cited by a police officer in Honolulu last month when the officer says he saw the two men in a park taking pictures, but the park had been closed under emergency orders from the mayor in order to limit large gatherings of people. If convicted Adams could be fined up to 5-thousand dollars. He was in Hawaii in the first place to help the state with its response to the pandemic.