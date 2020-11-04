New guidelines for MCS Winter Sports

New from Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, CEO of Muncie Community Schools: “As of this past Monday the Delaware County Health Department took the amount of people allowed at an event back down to 250. This includes participants and spectators.

Tom Lyon (AD of MCS) will put in a waiver request for the Fieldhouse due to it’s seating capacity, but they did say that would probably be denying most requests for waivers. With the size of this venue, we might get ours approved.

This is in response to our numbers of positive COVID cases and the death rate starting to climb again in Delaware County.

Central can have 90 socially distanced spectators in the HS gym bleachers. Mr. Lyon is looking into other areas such as the swimming pool to determine our capacity.

These are trying times and we will make the best of the situation.”

It is assumed that these rules and attendance restrictions affect all schools in Delaware County, since the meeting this past Monday involved athletic directors from all schools as well as the Delaware County health department.