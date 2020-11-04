Delaware County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday conducted a search at a home in the Yorktown area, assisted by FBI agents.
The Star Press reports the property is along Delaware County Road 725-W near Division Road. No confirmation from authorities that it’s related to the search for Ashley Morris, a 27 year old mother of three who went missing in September 2013.
FBI, Authorities Search Yorktown Area Home
