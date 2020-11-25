Wednesday, 11/25/2020 Woof Boom News

As we’ve previously reported, the YMCA of Muncie is planning for a centrally located YMCA. Chad Zaucha from the Y, from a gathering earlier this week. A press release stated that as a central gathering place and service hub, the new facility would consolidate multiple YMCA branches into an accessible central location adjacent to parklands, river, bike and pedestrian trails and Muncie City transit routes.

Yesterday, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler participated in the 73rd Indiana State Poultry Association’s annual poultry donation, a tradition that highlights the abundance of Indiana agriculture and the generosity of the state’s poultry producers.

Shipshewana will once again become home to more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed in a newly expanded mile-and-a-half long symphony of various light scenes this holiday season. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, a drive-through light display experience, is open through January 2nd.

Wabash College announces Tuition Freeze for 2021-22 Tuition: they say 98% of all students receive some sort of aid.

If you’ve already started your holiday shopping, you’re not alone. More people are getting in the holly, jolly spirit earlier than normal, says Jon Quinn, from the Consumer Marketing Academy at Indiana University. “People are wanting to celebrate and have something to look forward to because it’s been such a relatively bleak year,” Quinn said. Your eagerness may have been slightly assisted, with the Radio advertising and emails you’ve been receiving from companies and stores telling you about how their Black Friday deals have already started.

Open Door Health Services is expanding access to healthcare in Muncie. A new health center location, Open Door White River, will begin welcoming patients Nov. 30. The center will initially provide pediatric care, behavioral health care, WIC, and other support services. In early 2021, family medicine and obstetric care will join the line-up. Both telehealth and face-to-face visits will be available. More information about Open Door is available at www.opendoorhs.org.

Madison County employees will be allowed to use up to six sick days starting in January if they are unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Commissioners voted Monday to allow employees to use the sick days if they are quarantined or have contracted the coronavirus.

Noblesville’s downtown city park is shining bright again this winter as Lights Over Seminary returns to the neighborhood park southeast of the Downtown Square. The lights were turned on for the first time at 6 p.m. Monday. This is the third year, which is free to attend and available 5 to 11 p.m. nightly through January 3.

The Motivate Our Minds silent auction will begin on Monday, November 30. Bidding on experiences, restaurant gift cards, gift baskets, and much more. The silent auction will be open through December 7.