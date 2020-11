LifeStream Services’ AngelWish program seeks to fill the emptiness that is felt by seniors who are isolated and alone for the holidays with doorstep delivery of a special gift. With every $25 donation, a senior will receive a gift for the holidays. Donations can be made via LifeStream’s Facebook page, online at lifestreaminc.org/angelwish or by mail to 1701 Pilgrim Blvd. in Yorktown.