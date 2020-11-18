Wednesday, 11/18/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

More now, on the Monday community drive-in to encircle IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in support and prayer. Arrive by 6:45 and stay until 7:45, during shift change at the hospital. REMAIN IN YOUR CAR – bring a mask to place over your mouth and nose if you need to roll down your window and you cannot socially distance. It will be dark outside, so please turn on your blinker lights and feel free to decorate your car with any lighting so that the staff and patients looking from the windows can see you. Choose one of these areas to park your car: University in front of the hospital, the Main Hospital parking lot or on Tillotson, the Family Medicine Clinic parking lot and Old Voss Center parking lot, behind the FMRC building across from St. Mary’s, the Church parking, or along Celia and McKinley. Please do not honk horns or make loud noises. Just let them see the lights from your vehicle. Tune into WLBC at 6:45 pm for a community-wide prayer led by one of the hospital chaplains.

The American Cancer Society’s 45th annual Great American Smokeout happening Thursday Organizers are calling on state lawmakers to protect the health of our youth, low-income Hoosiers, LGBTQ+ communities and communities of color by passing strong tobacco control legislation to counteract Big Tobacco’s manipulative tactics that target these community members, according to a release from The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

A Netherlands-based company has announced plans to invest $150 million and create up to 200 jobs by building a cold-storage facility in Lebanon. NewCold says it will be one of the largest cold storage facilities in the U.S. The company plans to break ground on the facility this year and be fully operational in 2022.

For the second year in a row, visitors can once again enjoy A Merry Prairie Holiday while experiencing Conner Prairie’s magical festival in a new, safer way. Beginning Friday, November 27, Conner Prairie’s grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland of lights and warm holiday fun. Tickets will be sold by day and time, allowing for better management of attendance numbers and safeguarding against crowds.

Yesterday just before noon, the Delaware County Health Department posted this on their Facebook page: “restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, other establishments providing in-person food and drink service: Reduced capacity limits based on maximum occupancy will no longer determine the number of guests an establishment can host at any one time. Seating must be arranged to ensure a minimum 6 foot separation distance is maintained between any 2 groups of individuals. All guests must be seated and remain seated while eating and drinking, and should wear a mask at all times when not eating and drinking. Failure to comply can result in suspension or revocation of an establishment’s retail food establishment permit and subsequently any licensing related to alcohol service.” The post did not specify how this would be enforced, or whom would enforce it – also, the statement don’t include “for the time being:” it’s wording seemed to indicate that this is forever. The threat of license revocation also seems new, and quite severe to many people.

As most people that contract it, and then recover from COVID19, some are wondering – can someone get it again? The CDC says, data is limited, but it appears rare but possible that one could be re-infected . How rare? As of Oct. 16, 24 cases GLOBALLY.

The American Academy of Pediatrics wants to reassure families that it’s ok – and important – to visit the pediatrician for check-ups, vaccines, and other health concerns.

Dollar General’s eighth store in the city, which opened in late October, is expected to employ six to 10 people, company officials said in a news release.

Glazebrooks Funeral Service awarded $340,000 in tax increment financing funds to expand.