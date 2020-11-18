COVID-19 case closes Southside Middle School

Muncie, Ind. – Due to a positive case of COVID-19 that has affected the entire front office staff and administration at Southside Middle School, the school will close immediately and not reopen until after the Thanksgiving break. School expected to reopen Nov. 30. Students will shift to e-learning by utilizing the district’s Schoology learning management system with live lessons taking place each period.

A staff member received the positive test result tonight (11/17). After contact tracing, it was determined that the entire front office staff and all administrators were close contacts and must quarantine for the next 14 days. All after school activities at Southside are cancelled during this temporary closure.

All other MCS buildings will be open as usual. Please visit www.muncieschools.org for continual updates on the district’s COVID-19 cases.