COVID Concerns Close Southside Middle School

Due to a positive case of COVID-19 that has affected the entire front office staff and administration at Southside Middle School, the school will close immediately and not reopen until after the Thanksgiving break. Students will shift to e-learning by utilizing the district’s Schoology learning management system with live lessons taking place each period.

A staff member received the positive test result Tuesday evening. After contact tracing, it was determined that the entire front office staff and all administrators were close contacts and must quarantine for the next 14 days.