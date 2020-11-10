Tuesday, 11/10/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

Today is the 245th birthday of the US Marines! Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, a day to celebrate those that have served our Country. Many confuse it with Memorial Day – which is more specifically intended to honor those that have given their life in service to out Country. At Woof Boom Radio, we honor all those that serve, or have served, every single day.

From Woof Boom Reporter Sean Mattingly: Attorney General Curtis Hill reminds Hoosiers of IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, a website where nearly 4 million of our state’s residents who were harmed by the 2017 Equifax data breach may go to securely file a claim for a restitution payment. You have until Dec.16, 2020, to file a claim, after which payments will be distributed.

Melanie Wright recently issued a statement on social media, after losing her bid for reelection, “Thank you so very much for allowing me the true honor of being your State Representative! I loved every minute of it, especially the constituency work, attending and supporting community events and being your voice in Indianapolis! Thank you for trusting me and please know that I never took that for granted!”

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering veterans and active-duty military free admission to state parks, reservoirs, state forests, and state off-road vehicle riding areas on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Veterans and military personnel should present ID or evidence of military service at the entrance gate.

Dr. Watkins dental office are giving free dental care to veterans this Wednesday for Veterans Day. Free extractions, fillings, and cleanings. Call 282-2265 to schedule your appointment.

We’ve heard nothing new from Anderson Community schools – as we are in the final full week of all-online instruction, announced October 30th due to an increase in COVID cases in Madison county.

Ousted – State Sen. Tim Lanane (LAN-inn) lost a bid to continue as the Democratic Party’s minority floor leader in the Indiana Senate following the 2020 election results. Lanane has represented Senate District 25, which includes most of Anderson and a portion of Delaware County, since 1997. He was elected minority floor leader in 2013. He was defeated by Indianapolis Senator Greg Taylor as minority floor leader in the Senate. There was a shakeup of most of the leadership team for the Democrats in the Indiana Senate.

First Merchants has announced that it will acquire Indianapolis-based Hoosier Trust Company. Read all about it on our free MuncieJournal.com.

The City of Noblesville has created a new holiday experience at Federal Hill Commons named “Holidays at the Hill,” that will run November 21 through Jan. 3, 2021. This year, in addition to the ice skating rink, visitors can enjoy a Walking Light Tour, carriage rides, holiday market, and visit Santa in the Christmas Cottage.

Charles D. “Chuck” Hensley will retire from his position as security officer for Muncie Community Schools Dec. 31. He wants to spend more time with family, after 33 years working for the schools, and so much more in the community.

Crew Carwash will honor those who have served our country with a free Carwash. From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, Crew Carwash will provide a free basic Carwash to all past and current service members to thank them for serving our country and protecting our freedoms. No military ID is needed for the offer.