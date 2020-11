The CenterPoint Energy Foundation recently awarded $300,000 to Muncie Habitat for Humanity over the next three years in order to help serve 88 families (approximately 220 people) in Muncie, Indiana. This investment supports Muncie Habitat’s housing program, which includes the construction or rehab of entire homes for purchase by families who partner with Habitat, as well as home repairs, so that current homeowners can continue to live safely in their own homes.