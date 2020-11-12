Thursday, 11/12/2020 Woof Boom Radio News

Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly briefing included what many states have been doing in recent days – quoting, “starting this Saturday, there’s no more State 5.” Citing higher positivity rate, hospital staff shortages, and an increase in hospitalizations. Orange and Red colored counties will have greater restrictions, for the time being. The so-called mask mandate continues for at least another month. He asked for elder care facilities to consider suspending visitations.

One week from today, our annual Project Poinsettia deliveries will return to elder care facilities in WLBCland. Our deliveries will happen safely, outside the front entrances, with the plants being hand delivered to residents by that facility’s staff.

A somewhat ominous message released yesterday morning by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. Risk Level 4 is the highest level possible on their rating scale. The Health Department recommendation follows 520 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, which marks a 16.6% positivity rate in Fishers. We will continue to monitor area protocols and repeat facts, not fear.

Acting Superintendent of Anderson Community Schools Joe Cronk, and the re-entry committee suggested to the School Board this week, using a three tier color coded map, based on Madison County Health Department data – and ignore the State Health Department, citing the lag time in reporting from the State.

Masks with exhalation valves don’t help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to new videos using a technique called light-scattering, published Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids. Studies have shown that any one mask is only partially effective at blocking virus particles, but there is a synergistic effect when multiple people wear masks. The materials used in N95 masks filter particles from the air more effectively than those used in surgical or cloth masks.

Lowe’s is setting up a distribution center in Greenwood. Lowe’s will lease a portion of an existing warehouse on Main Street near Graham Road and hire 100 workers to staff the facility, according to Inside Indiana Business.

Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School has gone all-virtual, and Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School has moved to a hybrid virtual/in-person schedule in response to COVID-19 outbreaks in the buildings. Frankton went virtual on Tuesday and will remain so until next Tuesday because of an outbreak among administrators and five teachers. Alexandria moved to a hybrid schedule this week because of an outbreak primarily among students.

The turkey is the centerpiece, but bring on the mashed potatoes. Ten states call it their favorite dish for Thanksgiving. Career site Zippia used Google trends to map out more than 20 favorite sides. Mac and cheese comes in second in seven states. Some places also went on their own, such as Maine with side salad, Kansas with cream corn and Indiana with deviled eggs.

The Governor of Indiana spoke again yesterday. 9 counties are in the Red, and almost every other county in the state is in the Orange. The current surge in our state is expected to last for several weeks. The new restrictions are more strict for Orange, and much more strict for Red counties. See the Back on Track guidelines from the State – Dr. Box outlined a myriad of new guidelines, but absolutely no explanation as to who will police all of this – and any penalties associated with non-compliance.

As with so many events, the virtual option is being used – as it was with the Run to Crush Hunger, hosted by Red Gold. The ninth running of the popular race took place throughout the month of October. Traditionally, participants would gather on an October Saturday in downtown Elwood, Indiana, to run, jog, walk and socialize. With over 700 virtual participants, they raised nearly $55,000 through participants all over America in 19 different states and 116 cities.

The Delaware County Circuit Courts have been working throughout the pandemic to ensure safe access to the courts for litigants, witnesses, and the public. Effective November 23, the Courts will use the Indiana Supreme Court’s website as the service for livestreaming court proceedings, which will continue the Courts’ ability to provide public access to court hearings. The courtrooms are still open to the public to observe most court proceedings. The new livestream link is posted on our Local News page now. https://public.courts.in.gov/incs

As we have previously reported, the Thanksgiving meal event called Feed My Sheep Muncie will not happen in person, and instead is planning on providing nearly $12,000 worth of gift cards to help feed 500 or more needy families. As of earlier this week, they have raised over $6,000 so far, but are asking local residents, companies and businesses to donate monetarily. Call or text (765) 212-7537, or Email: Feedmysheepmuncie@gmail.com

Ring is recalling 350,000 video doorbells after reports that some have caught fire. Ring has received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people received minor burns and some property was damaged.