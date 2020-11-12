Muncie Public Library Upping Tobbacco Policy

Beginning November 19, 2020, Muncie Public Library (MPL) will move from its no smoking policy to a more comprehensive smoke and tobacco free policy for all of its facilities. The new policy moves MPL from no smoking within 25 feet of a library building, to a policy that states, in part, “all facilities and grounds of Muncie Public Library are tobacco free. The use of tobacco, tobacco products, and smoking-related products is strictly prohibited in library buildings and vehicles, and on library property.”