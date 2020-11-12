Muncie names Richard Ivy as Deputy Mayor

At a press conference held Thursday morning at City Hall Auditorium, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour named Richard Ivy as Deputy Mayor, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Ridenour says a caucus will be held to select his replacement as At Large City Council member.

Press release from City of Muncie:

Mayor Ridenour Selects Richard Ivy as Deputy Mayor

Richard Ivy accepts the call to serve citizens of Muncie in new role

Muncie, IN- Today in a socially distanced press conference at Muncie City Hall, Mayor Dan Ridenour announced his selection of Richard Ivy to serve as the Deputy Mayor for the City of Muncie. The Mayor spoke to Mr. Ivy’s experience as a former Personnel Director, a leader in the community, and experience in matters related to his service to the Muncie City Council.

Below are highlights the Mayor shared regarding Mr. Ivy’s experiences:

1. Government Experience- City Council At-Large, serves on Finance Committee chair, serves on Public Works Committee, serves ECI Regional Planning District Board, serves on Union Negotiations Team

Under former Mayor Canon he served our city on BOW Board and Police Merit Board. He also was the Personnel Director for the City of Muncie from 2004-2008.

2. Private Experience in leadership roles- 2009 to current Quality Improvement Officer for LifeStream Services. Responsible for 19,000 Seniors and people with disabilities in 12 counties.

He was the Plant Production Manager for Hiatt Metal Products from 1990-2003.

3. He has a servant’s heart. Helping out the community in many ways. -Member of the MLK Dream Team, Ball State Engineering Advisory Board, Muncie City Schools PL221 Advisory Board, PARKS Summer Youth Program Administrator, Board Member and VP for Whitely Community Council, Member of the Delaware County Senior Citizens Board. He has helped the Youth of Muncie for 25 years from Track & Field Events to Soccer. He is a member and also a Trustee and Finance Secretary for Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

“Richard Ivy is a rising star in our community, he has a heart and passion to serve people and shares a vision for Muncie that will serve our city beyond my administration. He is a man of integrity who will serve an important role in advancing transparency in the processes we use for conducting city business.” Mayor Ridenour.

Upon his announced appointment Richard Ivy stated “I appreciate the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity. I always serve my community in roles with less visibility and I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to have influence at a higher position in the city to help our city move forward in a positive light in the very near future and beyond.”