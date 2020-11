A Muncie man is accused of attacking his girlfriend at a Hartford City motel. 27 year old Justin E. Shields was cuffed October 7th after emergency dispatchers got a call indicating a woman screaming for help had been pulled into a room at the Relax Inn, 1820 N. Walnut St. The Star Press reports the 20-year-old woman told officers Shields had attacked her after she left their motel room, grabbing her neck and sticking his hand into her mouth when she began to scream.