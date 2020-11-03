Tuesday, 11/3/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

This is Election Day. Though many have voted early, or absentee, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. tonight. It is unknown how many races will actually be decided before the end of tonight, but WLBC’s Steve Lindell will be Live in studio to document the proceedings beginning at 7 p.m. with frequent updates – from local tabulation centers, Network Indiana, ABC Radio News and SRN News.

Yesterday was the coldest day of the week across Indiana, but that will change as the week goes on. Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said we’re usually seeing high temperatures between 50-59 degrees. Drought conditions have improved for much of Indiana, but most of the state is still either “abnormally dry” or under “moderate drought”, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Pres. Donald Trump will likely still carry Indiana in the Election. But, his victory in the Hoosier State may not be as large as it was four years ago. The 5th Congressional district, which includes the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, is a toss-up between Republican Victoria Spartz and Democrat Christina Hale, to replace Susan Brooks, a Republican. The district has traditionally been Republican. Over one and a half million Hoosiers have already voted, which is over half of the entire vote in 2016.

The average price for gas across Indiana today is $1.97 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s down 10 cents from where it was this time last week. The cheapest gas in the state is in East Chicago where it’s $1.68.

The Indiana Adoption Program and the Department of Child Services are once again partnering with the Indiana Supreme Court to share stories of children who have found permanent loving homes across the state. November, is National Adoption Month.

A Columbus man is behind bars after spitting in the face of a police officer. Police officers were called to the Circle K on 24th Street early Sunday morning about a possibly intoxicated customer who was causing problems in the store. Police talked to the man, identified as Jesus Gabriel Cruz Santiago, who was uncooperative and spit blood in the face of an officer as he was being arrested. He was taken to the County Jail on preliminary charges of battery by bodily fluid on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication.

Free food for those in need – here’s some of Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Two on Election Day today – in Marion, and New Castle, both at 10 a.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. at the Jay County Fairgrounds, and 11 a.m. at Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. Thursday, two at 10 a.m.: Muncie Mall, and Goodrich Park in Winchester. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs.

Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Anderson. Police say the shooting happened near George Street around 5 Sunday morning. Police have interviewed some people of interest in connection to the shooting, but no arrests have been made. Both shooting victims are expected to recover.

Former Woof Boom staffer Brett Estes went to the Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista. He says, "won first place in the Bob Ross (lookalike) contest today! My wife and I also won as best Bob Ross couple. Afterwards, we were interviewed by a lady with the New York Times, got promotional pictures for a journalist from Chicago…"