Monday, 11/2/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

Some are calling it overly cautious. As our Peter Killeen reported first on Friday afternoon, Anderson Community Schools moved to all remote instruction for the 2-week period beginning today and continuing through 11/13. Today remains a Parent/Teacher conference day, and students were already scheduled for e-learning.

Without any fanfare, the Public Health Emergency for Indiana was extended by Gov. Holcomb by Executive Order until December 1st. As previously reported, Stage 5 continues, but some reports indicate the three Red counties – Fayette being the closest to our area – on the state’s COVID tracking system might face more strict guidelines if they cannot improve their health score. Delaware county improved by half a point in the past week, but remains ½ of one point away from improving to the Yellow level.

Ten East Central Indiana nursing homes are among those being called Indiana’s 133 hardest-hit long-term-care facilities, which will get help from the Guard starting today. National Guard General Lyles spoke on WLBC last week, deploying soldiers to nursing homes to help “exhausted” staff care for residents.

Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS) is encouraging everyone to get out and vote tomorrow. MITS is offering FREE rides all day on Election Day. Whether you ride MITSPlus or the fixed route system, you will not have to pay for any of your rides. The polls are open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Election night coverage on WLBC begins at 7 p.m. anchored by Steve Lindell.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service Central Region have released their winter outlooks. For Indiana, wetter than normal conditions, although the temperature probabilities are inconclusive for most of the state.

Apprehensive of flying? Ventilation systems on planes filter out 99% of airborne viruses, researchers at Harvard University found. If people follow mask protocols, their study says, flying is safer than grocery shopping or eating out.

Shelby Rowe was a winner of a car, from Gaddis Automotive over the weekend. It was part of a WLBC contest Live Action Broadcast, and an unofficial celebration of the nearly completed Wheeling Avenue project – which has improved traffic flow in front of the business.

Over the weekend, Sir Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning actor famous for playing James Bond, died. He was 90.

Heather Williams, MAP Board of Directors, writes “The last comprehensive plan for Delaware County was completed in 2000. Much has changed over the last twenty years within the city of Muncie and the many towns and unincorporated areas of our county. The comprehensive plan presents a vision for the future of land use and development within Delaware County and provides specific goals related to transportation, infrastructure, parks and open space, among others.” Read the detailed story, free on our MuncieJournal.com.

What appears to be simply a rebranding and renaming – Ball State University’s Channel 49 public television station WIPB-TV became Ball State PBS yesterday. Ball State PBS will continue to offer viewers their favorite nationally-syndicated programs.

What’s clear is that people are not scared to vote. “I think it’s going to be numbers that we’re going to be talking about for months if not years, because of the size of it,” Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler told the Muncie newspaper, regarding early voting. The polls are open tomorrow from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Election night coverage on WLBC begins at 7 p.m. anchored by Steve Lindell.

Cops and firefighters doing good – flashing lights, candy, and lots of smiles behind masks were present Saturday at the City Hall parking lot. See the Facebook video of the fun, with WLBC’s Simon Hoying, on our Local News page now. https://fb.watch/1uCZweUltQ/

Last week, it was a story – about nothing in the Muncie newspaper. A handful of people early-voting at the Delaware County courthouse did so without face coverings. Since what’s called the “mask mandate” is not enforceable, County Commissioners put up a sign asking visitors to the building to mask up, but turning people away for refusal to do so would violate their voting rights. It is rightfully assumed the same will be true at polling places tomorrow, and all physical distancing and safety protocols will be in place.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is working with a state contractor as it audits and investigates reports that employees of a subcontractor falsified the results of drug screenings that could affect around 100 cases in Delaware County. The issue was raised with the Muncie Bar Association in a letter written Thursday by Eric Hoffman, Delaware County Prosecutor. In his letter, obtained by Indy Star Friday, Hoffman wrote that the agency was aware of at least two scenarios in which Tomo Drug Testing employees falsified the results of drug screens.

Anderson University has recently appointed Mike Thigpen as the chief diversity officer within the university’s Cabinet. He will continue his duties as director of the CRC, a role he’s served in since 2015, as he takes on his new role within the university Cabinet.

Free food for those in need – here’s some of Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Two on Election Day tomorrow – Five Points Mall in Marion, and First Baptist Church, New Castle, both at 10 a.m. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required.