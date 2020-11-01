Friday, 10/30/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

How big was the mobilization by the US Small Business Administration? That’s SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott reviewing Fiscal Year 2020. The entire press conference is on our Local News Page now, with helpful info for small businesses in WLBCland.

Take some candy, some hot dogs, hot chocolate and a bunch of good hearted Police and Fire Fighters, and you get the Muncie Trunk of Treat event – tomorrow, from 5 – 8 p.m. at City Hall parking lot. We’re even sending Simon from WLBC, with Mobile Master Command for the opening hour!

During our Zoom Room interview this week, we asked Lee Ann Kwiatkowski about the plan for winter sports seasons at area schools. These types of planning meetings have been happening behind the scenes for several months, deciding protocols and plans to be ready to pivot, when needed. Hear the entire interview here.

Paid to vote? How companies across the country are encouraging employees to vote. White Castle, including locations in Anderson and Daleville, will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. All of the company’s estimated 10,000 employees will be given paid time off for those four hours.

He found out in an email, after a social media post by the Mayor. Jerry Wise said he was sorry for the comment made during the Board of Works meeting, and had only meant it in jest. He also said to the Muncie newspaper that he understood why the mayor had to remove him, as his comment had hurt members of the community. Despite having been removed from the board, Wise still expressed support for the mayor and the direction Ridenour was taking the city.

The Herald Bulletin says the search for a permanent superintendent, diversity in staffing, and equity for students and staff is at the forefront for most of the candidates running for the three seats on Anderson Community Schools’ board of trustees. The newspaper will be reporting on WHBU with Mitch Henck during our live coverage Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m