Anderson Community Schools move back to E-Learning

FROM ACS FACEBOOK PAGE, October 30, 2020

“This week has seen a rising number of cases positive for Covid-19 within Madison County.

Anderson Community Schools has been monitoring the daily

information very carefully, and is very concerned for the safety of our students, families, and staff.

Given the high rate of the Covid virus locally, ACS is choosing to move to all

remote instruction for the 2-week period beginning 11/3 and continuing through

11/13.

Monday, 11/2/20 remains a Parent/Teacher conference day, and students were already scheduled for elearning.

As we study the rate trends within the county, additional information will be

forthcoming.

We appreciate everyone’s continuing patience as we work through this ever-

changing and complex situation.”