New Murals Scheduled For Albany

Albany residents will have three new murals thanks to the recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and offered through the crowdfunding platform developed by Patronicity. The campaign is led by the Beautification Committee of Albany. If the campaign reaches its $10,750 goal by December 14, 2020 the Beautification Committee of Albany will receive a matching grant of $10,750 from IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.