The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie is honored to receive three grants totaling $85,500 to assist with programs, staffing, and general operating costs. $60,000 camey from the Community Foundation to assist with out-of-school time programs. $3,000 was awarded to cover cleaning supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the Harry and Janet Kitselman Fund granted the Clubs $12,500 to help staff coordinators for the Elementary and Teen programs.