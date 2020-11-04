The two Republican incumbent Delaware County commissioners fended off challengers in Tuesday’s election. Republican James King beat Democrat Gary Campbell for Delaware County commissioner District 1. King won with 59% of the vote.
Republican Sherry Riggin beat Democrat Todd Donati for Delaware County commissioner District 2. Riggin won her race with 62% of the vote. And this wasn’t the first time that the two had faced off.
GOP Incumbents Hold Seats On Delaware County Commission
The two Republican incumbent Delaware County commissioners fended off challengers in Tuesday’s election. Republican James King beat Democrat Gary Campbell for Delaware County commissioner District 1. King won with 59% of the vote.