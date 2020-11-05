Thursday, 11/5/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

Rumors are widespread, and they are counter-productive. Gov. Holcomb, during yesterday’s weekly briefing started by addressing the facts – COVID cases are up, but we are not shutting down….. He also shared that next Wednesday there WILL be another briefing, even on Veteran’s Day – a state holiday.

The Indianapolis office of the FBI confirmed to WLBC Radio News yesterday, that the Delaware County sheriff’s department is the lead agency for the Wednesday search at a home in the Yorktown area, assisted by FBI agents. Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County sheriff’s department, confirmed to the Muncie newspaper that a search warrant tied to a missing person’s report was being served at the property, along Delaware County Road 725-W near Division Road.

His affinity for Parks continues to grow. This week at City Council meeting, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour shared a new idea for one at the corner of Memorial and Tillotson…Some other retail development could be part of the development as well.

We are roughly one month away from Secret Families Muncie – and it WILL go on, safely….. That’s Al Holdren, and as he mentioned, they have plenty of volunteers – their big need is monetary donations to purchase gifts. Look for Secret Families Muncie on Facebook.

It’s been about a week and a half since we heard from IUBMH in Muncie, and since that time inpatient COVID positive cases remains at 51 – with only 7 pending test results. ICU bed use is now at 64%, that’s up from 61% from the previous data. Masking up, hand washing and physical distancing seem to be the best way to avoid the sickness.

More than 39,000 pounds of unused medication, safely gone. A couple of weeks ago, the 19th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back Day” happened with ISP in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Indiana state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing sites through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations – the nearest being in Wabash, at 1360 Manchester Ave.

At the Muncie City Council meeting this week, the Controller’s Office sought approval of an ordinance that would allow them to pay bills before late charges were incurred. Outgoing Controller Trent Conway was asked for examples…. That was the voice of Council member Ralph Smith, who seemed to take exception with payments being made for any reason without Council approval – even though these expenses were already budgeted for – the measure failed on a 7 – 2 vote.

To help get our minds off of all the political stresses, how about some high school sports…. IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig. The Delta football game will be on The MSS, and the Shenandoah game will be on The HBU from Woof Boom Radio sports.

Free food for those in need – here’s some of Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today, two at 10 a.m.: Muncie Mall, and Goodrich Park in Winchester. Friday’s lone location is the Old Kmart Parking Lot, Anderson at 10 a.m. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required.

As of this past Monday the Delaware County Health Department took the amount of people allowed at an event back down to 250. This includes participants and spectators. MCS Athletic Director Tom Lyon will put in a waiver request for the Muncie Fieldhouse due to its seating capacity, but they did say that would probably be denying most requests for waivers. According to Lee Ann Kwiatkowski of MCS, this is in response to our numbers of positive COVID cases and the death rate starting to climb again in Delaware County. Central can have 90 socially distanced spectators in the HS gym bleachers. Mr. Lyon is looking into other areas such as the swimming pool to determine our capacity.