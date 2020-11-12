12 noon Saturday: President Elect?

The world is following this story, and several media outlets are carefully wording similar reports:

“ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, giving him 273 total electoral votes — a win that makes him president elect. Based on these numbers and those in other states, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.”

This story will continue to evolve, as many charges of voter irregularities are still undecided. The Supreme court will potentially be involved, as they were in some reporting on Friday. We will continue to follow developments, and report facts.