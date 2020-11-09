Monday, 11/9/2020 Woof Boom Morning news

Even before the unofficial Electoral victory for Joe Biden was announced Saturday, “agitators” as they were called by Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns were on campus. He wrote to student Saturday, “Although these agitators have not displayed any weapons, they are harassing and trying to provoke our students,” Mearns wrote. “I unequivocally condemn anyone’s attempt to intimidate or threaten someone else.”

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and his wife, NHRA driver Courtney Force, introduced their new baby girl to the world, sharing photos on social media. But now, someone has created an Instagram account called “Baby Rahal” with a link to a GoFundMe account, claiming it’s Force, asking fans for donations to help raise funds for nursing mothers and pregnant women across the country. He asks fans to not follow the fake account, but rather report it.

You can be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. You don’t have to be committing any other violations. State troopers have promised to try harder to ticket more people who are not wearing seatbelts in November. It’s part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The fine is $25.

How big of a game was it? It took four quarters and two overtimes for the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to upset the #1 Clemson Tigers Saturday night in South Bend. Notre Dame remains undefeated at 6-0 on the season and is firmly in first place in the ACC conference standings. Closer to home: this is home-opener game week for Ball State – Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The good news is that in spite of the increasing numbers of people who have tested positive in Madison county, local hospitals are not yet at capacity, and as long as they remain that way, moving backward in stages based on the state’s calculations is unlikely.

After 100 years of business, Pazols Jewelers in downtown Muncie will soon close its doors for good. Owner Penny Prow says there’s no set closing date yet, but the building itself has been sold. The store is expected to remain open through December.

Efforts to fight Friday’s fire that destroyed Automotive West on Kilgore in Muncie, were hampered by what the Muncie newspaper reported as “four non-working hydrants.” We asked Mayor Ridenour for a comment, “Indiana American Water is responsible for the hydrants however after this event, I have reached out for a meeting with water, fire, and me. I want us as a group, to set up a system of procedures and communication for the future. They are a good community partner and I am confident that we can quickly accomplish this.” Tanker trucks were brought in from throughout the county to battle the blaze.

Two Indianapolis-area city halls are shutting down because of the resurgence of the coronavirus…. Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has declared a local emergency that includes shutting down the Municipal Building. The Herald Bulletin report the decision was made to shut down for 14 days after two city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

This past Saturday James Burgess, NAACP President of Madison County, discussed how jobless Americans face debt crunch without more federal aid as bills come due, Debt Collectors will now be able to contact you through social media, and much more. Hear him on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations each weekend. We Use our Voice to Build your Community.

The Madison County Circuit Court has cleared the way for Lone Oak Solar Farm in northern Madison County. The Herald-Bulletin report developer Invenergy delayed construction after the Madison County Council denied a request earlier this year for tax abatement for the project.

This past Saturday on WHBU, James Burgess, NAACP President of Madison County, discussed how jobless Americans face debt crunch without more federal aid as bills come due, Debt Collectors will now be able to contact you through social media, and much more.