Yorktown Student Inducted into National Honor Society

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Connections Academy recently inducted more than 60 students into its National Honor Society (NHS) for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Included in the NHS class is Shanntelle Castle, grade 12, from Yorktown, Ind. As a full-time, online public school, Indiana Connections Academy held an online induction ceremony allowing students to recite the NHS pledge and be recognized.

The induction recognizes high school students in grades 11 – 12 who have demonstrated the four pillars of NHS: everyday scholarship, service, leadership and character. Qualifications for membership include:

Everyday Scholarship

Students make a commitment to learning and growing on an educational path, stemming from the desire to contribute to this world in a positive way by building on one’s own knowledge, skills and talent.

Everyday Service

This involves seeking out and engaging in meaningful acts of service and calls for a “service mindset.”



Everyday Leadership

Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers and idea contributors. Everyday leadership builds upon everyday service.



Everyday Character

Students of good everyday character are perseverent, respectful and honest and value diverse cultures and build relationships that reflect love of self and concern for others.

“Being inducted into the National Honor Society serves as an extraordinary recognition for students,” said Jennifer Osburn, advisor of the National Honor Society at Indiana Connections Academy. “Membership in NHS lays the groundwork for lifelong success and offers students a unique opportunity to prepare for college or career.”

About Indiana Connections Academy

Indiana Connections Academy (INCA) is a K-12 virtual charter school authorized by Ball State University that offers students statewide a high-quality, highly accountable, tuition-free, public education option. INCA delivers superior, personalized education for students, with the freedom and flexibility to experience our online learning community from anywhere. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools, and community experiences creates a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education. For more information, call 888-410-6502 or visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.