Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

It appears that not everyone is afraid to vote in person. There were a record number of Hoosiers that cast their ballots for the November election early on Tuesday – the first day that people throughout the United States could vote early if they chose to do so. The highest totals of Hoosiers voting early were in Hamilton County, and Marion County. Lines were also present at the Delaware County courthouse where a smooth start to early voting was noted.

Indiana Senator Todd Young said yesterday during a press conference, that there has been 15 times that a Supreme Court vacancy has come up during a Presidential Election year

His contention is that there is no reason to hold up the Senate hearings for President Trump’s nominee.

Ball State football will open the delayed 2020 football season Nov. 4 with the Redbird Rivalry at defending Mid-American Conference champion Miami and will then play five games against West Division opponents. The MAC Council of Presidents voted Sept. 25 to resume football this fall. No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games this fall. Kickoff times will be announced at later dates. Each of the Cardinals’ games can be heard on the Ball State Radio Network on 104.1 WLBC.

The weekly COVID briefing yesterday, done via Zoom, and without the Governor for the first time in months, Dr. Kristina Box shared the latest statistics – she spoke of pandemic-fatigue, but continued to focus on the importance of face coverings and hygiene. She ended the briefing stressing the importance of getting a flu shot, as well.

Zero Indiana counties are in the Red – the worst level for COVID scoring as determined by the State Department of Health, and only 8 are in the Orange – Henry and Grant counties are the only two in our part of the state, with Delaware improving into the Yellow level. Blue is best – and many counties are there, already.

We spoke to Muncie Central High School Principal Chris Walker yesterday in the WLBC Zoom Room, and our Steve Lindell had supportive words for his Teachers and staff for navigating COVID and getting kids back into school safely

The Bearcats are on Fall break next week – you can SEE the entire chat on the WLBC News Center Facebook page right now.

We have some great news to share – that golf fundraiser last week for ARF raised over $10,000 – according to Jack Surface. Helping Other People Every Day, or HOPE, organized the effort, and plans to continue shuck work going forward.

There is a report this week from Science Magazine that seems to indicate the Coronavirus aerosol transmission particles might be too small to be protected by any face coverings – even N-95 masks.

It’s open again, and ready to host an important event. The North Walnut Street Fieldhouse is ready for Saturday

That’s Central High School Principal Chris Walker in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday. If you want to attend

Of course, COVID restrictions with spacing, and face coverings will factor in to how many will be allowed in.

We heard from Congresswoman Susan Brooks yesterday, during a Senator Young press conference on her feelings about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

That entire press conference is available on our Local News page right now.

Announced yesterday on their Facebook Page – the City of Muncie has hired a new Communication and Media Director, Chandra Parks. She replaces Jace Crehan.

The Cincinnati Reds announced that Dick Williams has resigned as President of Baseball Operations to pursue personal interests outside baseball.

