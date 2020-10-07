BSU 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

BSU Football to Face Defending MAC Champ, Five West Division Foes

Cardinals begin 2020 season Nov. 4 at Miami, host Eastern Michigan Nov. 11 in home opener

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State will open the delayed 2020 football season Nov. 4 with the Redbird Rivalry at defending Mid-American Conference champion Miami and will then play five games against West Division opponents.

The league announced its six-game schedule for this fall with the first three contests to be played on weekdays (BSU’s all on Wednesdays) and the last three on Saturdays. The championship game will be contested Friday, Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Ball State is scheduled for home games versus Eastern Michigan (Nov. 11), Northern Illinois in the Battle for the Bronze Stalk (Nov. 18) and Western Michigan in the season finale (Dec. 12).

The Cardinals’ additional road games come at Toledo (Nov. 28) and Central Michigan (Dec. 5).

“One step closer now,” fifth-year head coach Mike Neu said. “We knew we were going to play on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Now we know it’s going to be Miami, and it’s going to be on the road. They’re the defending champions, so we will certainly be looking forward to that. We have to make sure we take advantage of every day we have to prepare between now and then.”

Ball State finished third in the MAC West Division last season at 4-4 in league play with rivalry wins over Northern Illinois and Miami. The Cardinals closed the year with a win over the RedHawks in Muncie and will now open the 2020 campaign against them.

The team returns 47 total letterwinners and 16 starters, including the likes of Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award candidate Drew Plitt and Doak Walker Award candidate Caleb Huntley on offense plus Jim Thorpe Award candidates Antonio Phillips and Amechi Uzodinma II on defense.

The MAC Council of Presidents voted Sept. 25 to resume football this fall with a six-game, conference-only schedule and enhanced testing protocols. The council previously postponed the season on Aug. 8 because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games this fall. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced at later dates. Each of the Cardinals’ games can be heard on the Ball State Radio Network on 104.1 WLBC.

For the most up-to-date news on the Ball State football team, please follow @BallStateSports, @BallStateFB and @BSUCoachNeu.

2020 Ball State Football Schedule

Wed., Nov. 4 at Miami (Oxford, Ohio)

Wed., Nov. 11 vs. Eastern Michigan (Scheumann Stadium)

Wed., Nov. 18 vs. Northern Illinois (Scheumann Stadium)

Sat., Nov. 28 at Toledo (Toledo, Ohio)

Sat., Dec. 5 at Central Michigan (Mt. Pleasant, Mich.)

Sat., Dec. 12 vs. Western Michigan (Scheumann Stadium)