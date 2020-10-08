Goshen man dies in motorcycle wreck

This morning, at 12:15, emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-69 northbound just north of 82nd Street. When first responders arrived they found the wreckage of a motorcycle crashed into the back of a semi-tractor trailer in the center lane of I-69. The male who was riding the motorcycle was unresponsive and unconscious on the ground. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Reconstructionsts determined the semi-tractor trailer had slowed to a stop in the center lane of I-69 northbound at the 201.6 mm due to a mechanical issue. A motorcycle, ridden by 62 year old Neil Holsbrook of Goshen Indiana, struck the back of the stopped semi. Mr. Holsbrook was not wearing a helmet. Immediately after the collision the motorcycle and the area Mr. Holsbrook was lying caught fire, that fire was extinguished by the semi driver with a fire extinguisher.

During the course of the investigation it was determined the driver of the semi, 27 year old Christopher Zirbel, was operating the vehicle with a disqualified Commercial Driver’s License. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division were on scene and are assisting with this investigation. Zirbel was also cited for operating a commercial vehicle in a restricted lane for trucks with trailers.

The crash investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time. The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to recover the remains of the deceased.

The citations issued in this case, just like all traffic citations, are an accusation and subject to a court process. All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.