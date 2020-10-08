Suspected arsonist sought

The Indiana State Capitol Police are investigating an alleged arson that occurred inside the IMAX Parking Garage within the White River State Park in Indianapolis. The incident occurred October 4, 2020 at approximately 5:45 p.m. The individual pictured below was captured on surveillance video starting the the fire in a large trash receptacle next to a public entrance. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is assisting the Capitol Police with this investigation and provided the surveillance video.