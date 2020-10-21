Wednesday, 10/21/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

To Flu shot, or not to flu shot. If you have the coronavirus, other people are not the only thing you want to avoid. Ashley Fowler explains.

A check with IUBMH yesterday – as of 1 p.m., there were 41 positive COVID inpatients, with 10 tests pending. 61% of their ICU beds are being used, a slight improvement since Saturday, when 75% of the Intensive Care beds were being used.

I’m Steve Lindell reporting on last night’s Governor’s debate – a socially distanced event, with candidate staged in separate studios at an Indianapolis broadcast center. Democrat Woody Meyers was first to make a promise: he would re-hire Jennifer McCormick as the state’s Director of Public Instruction. Libertarian Donald Rainwater spoke the ills of what he calls “big government,” as opposed to “limited government.” On masks: Meyers promised a mask mandate, calling Holcomb’s a “mask suggestion.” The second of two debates is planned for Tuesday night.

We invited Jeannine Lee Lake, Democratic candidate for the 6th District Representative seat, into the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday. One of the items she feels strongly about: term limits

See the entire interview now, on the Facebook WLBC Newscenter Page.

The Indiana State Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency to host the 19th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative on Saturday, Oct. 24. The goal of the drug take-back event is to “prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs,” according to ISP. To participate, bring your unwanted, unused, and expired prescription or over-the-counter medications to any Indiana State Police Post between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. The drug collection is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

We continue our series of stories saluting the winners of the Muncie Chamber Annual Awards – today, the Community Impact Award: IUBMH. Dr. Jeff Bird was there, and insisted on being surrounded – physically distanced – by many staff members in attendance

A standing ovation followed his brief speech, in honor of those heroes – it lasted nearly twenty seconds!

The coronavirus pandemic may have killed Black Friday. Kurt Darling reports on one Ball State professor’s take on the biggest shopping day of the year

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana, is making the leap to NASCAR’s highest level. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Monday that Briscoe will be driving the #14-car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the 2021 season. Co-owner Tony Stewart on Briscoe

A slight improvement at an area hospital. A check with IUBMH Tuesday – as of 1 p.m., there were 41 positive COVID inpatients, with 10 tests pending. 61% of their ICU beds are being used, a slight improvement since Saturday, when 75% of the Intensive Care beds were being used.

It was much more civil – and not surprising. Steve Lindell reporting on the Gubernatorial debate #1 last night. Each candidate spoke of typical talking points that their parties are known for – the Governor talked about his administration’s success for business and employment. Libertarian Donald Rainwater spoke of fraud, waste and abuse of government – and said we need to eliminate income taxes. Democrat Woody Meyers seemed most combative toward Holcomb – however it was more respectful and useful dialog than other recent national debates.

A college student is thankful to be alive after someone dropped a pumpkin on his car from an interstate overpass in Hendricks County. Kurt Darling reports

In a yesterday interview with Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in the WLBC Zoom Room, we asked for the two things that set her apart from her opposing candidate for the 6th District Congressional contest, but she first wanted to share a similarity

Later, she shared this difference

The Democratic candidate seeks to unseat Republican incumbent Greg Pence.