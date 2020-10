Cowan Junior-Senior High School basketball coach Lee Ingles was killed in a crash on Interstate 69. He was 50 years old. Authorities say he was headed southbound in his Jeep on Interstate 69 in Madison County around 3:43 p.m. when a Toyota sedan, traveling north, drove into the median, went through the dividing cable barrier and collided nearly head-on with Ingles’ vehicle. He was unresponsive when pulled from his burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.