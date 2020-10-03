3rd Annual Trunk Or Treat In Muncie

Muncie Parks & Recreation in Collaboration with Dee’s Creations and Tailored Technology will host the 3rdAnnual Trunk or Treat Event, October 30th, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Heekin Park. Originally started by Deanna Walker (Dee’s Creation and Catering) and George Foley (Tailored Technology) with the aim of providing a safer environment for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, trunk or treat involves a community coming together so that children can trick-or-treat out of the decorated trunks of cars. Each year we have passed out candy to over 300 kids. Organizers are asking people from the community to come out and decorate the trunk of their vehicle and pass out candy to the youth that attend the event.