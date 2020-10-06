Tuesday, 10/6/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Muncie City Council met last light – From Muncie Mayor Ridenour last night: “I am very pleased that the Muncie City council approved the 2021 budget tonight. We are excited to move Muncie forward.” His balanced budget plan was discussed at a very lengthy meeting, which included questions from Council as well as a few members of the public. Council member Ralph Smith raised his disappointment with a 3 member Finance Committee holding the two planning meeting, not the entire Council. Council Member Jerry Dishman was fixated on who the Mayor plans to lay off in 2022 when the tax revenues are projected to be at their bottom – the Mayor reiterated his previous plan – saying he want to avoid anyone being laid off. Some questions remain – with what we were told last night were in-progress contract negotiations with unions representing some of the City employees – it would be seemingly impossible to budget for expenses that haven’t been settled yet.

Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw died Sunday afternoon after being attacked by hornets, according to multiple sources, as reported by the Herald Bulletin. Brian Baxter, Franklin County coroner, said Crenshaw was on a hunting excursion when he was attacked by hornets. Ron Jarman, Rush County coroner, said Crenshaw’s death remains under investigation. Crenshaw is being remembered as a person who cared about his community.

We are just two months away from the when state lawmakers convene the 2021 legislative session in Indianapolis. It’s still not clear if the session will be convened inside the Indiana Statehouse, or at another location to allow for better social distancing.

As the economic hits keep coming, Ball State is not immune. President Geoffrey Mearns and the Trustees seem to be minimizing the impact as best they can – having fewer people accomplish the same tasks. Pandemic-related revenue losses at Ball State University have led to what the local newspaper called “128 job cuts.” That’s not altogether accurate – The majority – 90 – of these eliminated positions were vacant, and the strategic elimination of filled positions affected less than 2% of employees, according to Ball State spokesperson Kathy Wolf.

Hoosiers impacted by the 2017 Equifax data breach can now file a claim online to receive compensation. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Monday announced the launch of IndianaEquifaxClaims.com , a website where Hoosiers can securely file a claim for a restitution payment. Hoosiers have until Dec. 16 to file a claim. Hill’s office said many Hoosiers will receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com that says they are eligible for a payment under the terms of the settlement.

Its fall – and the time of year for deer crossings on Indiana roadways. The Indiana State Police remind you: never Veer for a Deer. You could accidentally swerve into oncoming traffic, or over correct and roll your car. It might not seem too friendly to wildlife, but it’s the safest course of action.

A $1 million grant from Indianapolis-Indiana based Lilly Endowment Inc. will fund Taylor University’s Invitation Health & Wellness Program: A Preventive Medicine Approach to Pre-Medicine and Pre-Allied Health Education. The grant was part of an overall $ 108 million statewide initiative.

The Heartland Walk to End Alzheimer’s will move forward on Saturday, Oct. 10, but things will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers in a “view only” format at two locations: City Hall in Anderson and Canan Commons Park in Muncie.

The four progressive Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad” expressed surprise on Friday night when Twitter posted about its policy against wishing harm or death to someone in light of President Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis. In a report posted by CNN – the Squad’s “take:” why didn’t they take death threats against US more seriously?