The East Central Indiana Regional Partnership (ECIRP) will be hosting a series of webinars to provide information to regional stakeholders on its new talent attraction initiative Forge Your Path. The webinars will be directed to HR Professionals, real estate brokers, mortgage lenders, tourism/hospitality, and elected officials. The first two are scheduled for October 14 for HR professionals and employment recruiters, and October 15 for area realtors, home builders and lending officers