BSU budget cuts: not immune

As the economic hits keep coming, Ball State is not immune. President Geoffrey Mearns and the Trustees seem to be minimizing the impact as best they can – having fewer people accomplish the same tasks, “and aligning responsibilities with the University’s strategic priorities,” according to Spokesperson Kathy Wolf, in an email to Woof Boom Radio news today. Pandemic-related revenue losses at Ball State University have led to what the local newspaper called “128 job cuts.” That’s not altogether accurate – The majority – 90 – of these eliminated positions were vacant, and the strategic elimination of filled positions affected less than 2% of employees, according to Wolf. The president’s office took the biggest budget hit this year, a reduction of nearly 8%, while the enrollment management unit saw the smallest cut, around 3%. The university declined to disclose job titles associated with the reductions, citing privacy issues for the former employees. The budget cuts, including the associated payroll taxes and benefits, will save Ball State about $10 million in 2020-21.

Written by Steve Lindell.