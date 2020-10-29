New Comprehensive Plan In The Works

The Delaware-Muncie Metropolitan Plan Commission has partnered with the Muncie Action Plan board of directors and NEXT Muncie to combine their comprehensive plan update with an update to the city of Muncie’s strategic investment plan, which is commonly known as MAP. Three firms have been selected to participate in in-person interviews. These interviews will be live-streamed on the City of Muncie’s Facebook page Friday, November 6th 10:00-11:30 am, Tuesday, November 10th 9:00-10:30 am, and 10:30-noon.