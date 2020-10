Muncie Indiana Transit System (MITS) is encouraging everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday November 3. MITS is offering FREE rides all day on Election Day. Whether you ride MITSPlus or the fixed route system, you will not have to pay for any of your rides on Tuesday November 3rd. MITS hours of operation on Tuesday, November 3rd are 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.