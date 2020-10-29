Thursday, 10/29/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Much deserved pay increases at MCS. Earlier this year, for Muncie Community Schools, salary increases for Teachers was priority #1, while other staff raises were put on hold. Tuesday night, the Board noted more hard work

CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, in the WLBC Zoom Room with Steve Lindell yesterday – see that entire interview now on the WLBC News Center Facebook page.

More coverage now, from yesterday’s weekly briefing with Gov. Holcomb. Dr. Kristina Box was back on the job, after her bout with COVID

Long term care facilities continued to be a large focus, and upcoming efforts by the Indiana National Guard – this is Brigadier General Dale Lyles

The Guard’s deployment will expand, and last until December 31st.

In his own voice: Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from a social medial post yesterday

Here is the exchange, the first voice is City Controller Trent Conway, with Wise’s remark

The Tropicana Evansville casino is being sold by Caesar’s Entertainment. The move is what many experts predicted after a merger earlier this year between Eldorado Resorts and Caesar’s Entertainment.

You can’t be forced to get a shot, not even when a coronavirus vaccine is ready. Chris Davis reports that fewer people are getting vaccines

80% of COVID-19 patients didn’t have adequate levels of vitamin D in their blood. The study published in JAMA Network Open also revealed that those with a vitamin D deficiency had a higher prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular disease as well as longer hospital stays for COVID-19.

Do you know the difference between decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana? Your chance to hear whether the three candidates for governor know their business on cannabis was Tuesday night in the second and final debate earlier this week.

There’s a new Halloween trend going around, and it may be worse for your teeth than candy. Madyson McGill explains.

More coverage now, from yesterday’s weekly briefing with Gov. Holcomb, as he explained why he is deploying the National Guard to help with long term care facilities

Mortality rates from hospitalizations have improved dramatically, but the fear is that hospitals might not be able to cover spikes and surges, unless action is taken.

Paused in Grant County: the trial of a woman accused of strangling her stepdaughter.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. All three candidates for Governor were invited to offer their position on whether Indiana should be on Eastern or Central time. Gov. Holcomb said he believes the issue is already settled. Woody Myers said he’s willing to look at new data and opinions, but that it’s not a priority. Donald Rainwater said he believes Hoosiers should drive the discussion.

Anderson University officials have announced most classes will be all-virtual for the remainder of the semester following the Thanksgiving weekend. Some classes, such as student teaching and nursing practicums, will continue in person. Athletes also will continue with practices, but competition already was delayed to the spring semester.

What’s the first 10 weeks on in-building education been like at Muncie Community Schools? Dr. K, in the WLBC Zoom Room from yesterday

The staff and families of the District continue to be careful, and vigilant to continue their important efforts.

Karen Gregerson, president and CEO of The Farmers Bank, Frankfort, has been honored with the 2020 Indiana Bankers Association Woman of the Year award. This annual award recognizes a woman in banking who is community-active, achievement-oriented, and who contributes to team success. She had 34 years of prior experience with STAR Bank, Fort Wayne.