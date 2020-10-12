International Festival Going Virtual

Muncie’s Ross Community Center will celebrate their annual International Festival without gathering as is the tradition. Instead the community is invited to participate in an International Silent Auction set for October 10-17. Items up for auction range from a smoked barbecued dinner for six and a pie of the month for a year to a Malaysian fried noodles dish and a logo design for a small business. Bidders may click on the link to see what is being auctioned and be ready to bid beginning Saturday, October 10. The link to the catalog and bidding opportunity is www.charityauction.bid/RCCsilentauction2020.