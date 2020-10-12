WATCH SENATE SUPREME COURT HEARING, HERE

WATCH HERE: Today, Monday, October 12, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) will introduce Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate Judiciary Committee during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Senator Young met with Judge Barrett shortly after her Supreme Court nomination and spoke about her qualifications on the Senate floor. He also penned an op-ed for the Indy Star about this week’s hearing.

In 2017, Senator Young previously introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.