I-69 Crash Kills Cowan Teacher, Coach

ISP Release – Anderson, IN – This afternoon Trooper Michael Garcia and the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post Crash Reconstruction Team investigated a fatal two vehicle crash that occurred on I-69 near the 227 mile-marker in Madison County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a white 2009 Toyota Avalon, being driven by Beau J. White, age 48, of Kokomo, Indiana was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-69 near mile-marker 227 in Madison County. At approximately 3:43 PM, Mr. White’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the median of I-69. Once in the median the vehicle struck and proceeded through the dividing cable barrier. Mr. White’s vehicle then proceeded into the southbound left lane and into the path of a white 2021 Jeep Gladiator driven by Lee Arthur Ken Ingles, 50, of Westfield. Indiana. Both vehicles collided, nearly head on. After impact Mr. Ingles’ vehicle veered to the right, traveled off of the roadway into the west ditch, where it caught fire.

Trooper Michael Garcia, who was traveling through the area, observed the wrecked vehicle’s and immediately responded. On scene Trooper Garcia observed fire coming from the engine compartment of the Jeep Gladiator and quickly rushed to the burning vehicle as bystanders pulled an unresponsive Mr. Ingles from the vehicle. Unfortunately, life saving attempts were unsuccessful and it was determined that Mr. Ingles had succumbed to his injuries. He was later formally pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner.

Mr. White was transported from the scene via ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Multiple lanes of I-69 were shut down for several hours due to the lengthy cleanup and investigation. Assisting at the crash scene were Indiana State Police Master Trooper Coley McCutcheon, Trooper Mark Hanna, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Emergency Management; the Chesterfield Police Department, Anderson Fire and EMS, Miller’s Towing, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Notification has been made to the immediate family members of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing, pending autopsy and toxicology results. There is no further information to release at this time.